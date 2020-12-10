WHITE TOWNSHIP
Vehicle theft
Someone stole a black, 2000 Jeep Wrangler between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Monday from Nicola Lane, state police reported.
The vehicle bears Pennsylvania license plate LMP-8365 and, according to investigators, may have been taken to Kittanning or still be in the Indiana area. The Jeep, a two-door soft-top convertible, had a spare wheel cover decorated with a drawing of a skeleton and roses.
Troopers withheld the name of a man who reported the theft.
DUI
Ulysses Saldana, of Hollidaysburg, was charged Dec. 3 by state police at Indiana with driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia possession and three summary traffic violations stemming from a traffic stop Oct. 31 on Metz Road. Saldana was charged in a complaint filed at Homer City District Court, where a hearing has been set for March 2.
Drug offense
Heather Deyarmin, of Cherry Tree, was charged with marijuana possession following a traffic stop Oct. 19 on Lilac Street at Lisa Drive, state police reported. Deyarmin, 40, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Jan. 26 before Judge Susanne Steffee in Homer City District Court.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Burglary
A man and woman from Black Bird Drive reported to state police that someone stole a safe containing a pistol and a set of keys from their house between 2:30 and 9:07 p.m. Nov. 25.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drugs
State police reported that a Pittsburgh man was found with marijuana, Oxycodone pills, a vape pen containing THC oil and drug-related items in a 2020 Dodge during a traffic stop at 12:07 p.m. Dec. 2 on Route 119 at Barrondale Road. Charges have not yet been filed.
GRANT TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Two women have contested the charges filed against them in the wake of an altercation Oct. 15 at 32 Wolfe Way, court records show.
State police at Indiana cited Barbara Beatty, 70, and Sandra Kinter, 69, both of Marion Center, with summary counts of harassment. Troopers gave no details of what led the women to “engage in mutual combat.”
A summary trial on the charges is scheduled for Feb. 10 in Clymer District Court.
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, CLARION COUNTY
Woman wanted
A Dayton woman has failed to appear for court proceedings on a drug charge filed against her in Clarion County.
Troopers discovered Julianne Silvis-Bryant, 56, in possession of marijuana and a smoking pipe during a traffic stop Oct. 9 on Route 66, and filed possession charges against her on Oct. 27.
Online court records show Silvis-Bryant first was scheduled to appear for preliminary arraignment before District Judge Jeffrey Miller on Nov. 12, was rescheduled for Nov. 19 and did not report to face the charges. The case now has been listed as inactive on the district court docket.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Eric Luchinger, of Punxsutawney has been charged with driving under the influence and three summary traffic offenses stemming from a traffic stop at 11:43 p.m. Sept. 27 on Rikers Road at Route 36. Luchinger, 42, is scheduled to appear Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in Punxsutawney District Court.
MCCALMONT TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
A Punxsutawney man told state police that a telephone caller, who claimed to be a financial manager for Amazon, instructed him to provide the numbers for several gift cards valued at $4,500.
The man, from Knox Dale Road, complied with the instruction at 12:26 p.m. Saturday. Troopers at Indiana classified the incident as a matter of theft by deception.
Drug offense
State troopers uncovered unspecified drugs and paraphernalia in a vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 3 on Spruce Street at Graffius Avenue, according to a news release.
Police said the driver would face possible charges for driving while impaired. The driver and passenger both were released.
Without reporting which was the driver, police said the suspects are a Punxsutawney woman, 30, and a Big Run man, 31.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Fight
State police cited a 35-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both of Cherry Tree, with summary counts of harassment after the couple engaged in a domestic altercation at 5:25 p.m. Sunday on Stifflertown Road, according to a report. Police withheld the couple’s names.
BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Theft
A Mahaffey man told state police that someone stole a Wildgame Mirage #14 model trail camera from Clover Run Road between Nov. 28 and Sunday. Troopers at Punxsutawney set the loss at $67.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
Tiffany Yanity, of La Jose, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving with a blood-alcohol content in excess of 0.16 percent, and six summary traffic violations stemming from a traffic stop at 12:14 p.m. Nov. 27 on West Main Street. State police at Punxsutawney filed the charges against Yanity, 37, on Tuesday at Houtzdale District Court.