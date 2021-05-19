EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI, gun violation
Robert Jenkins, of Yulee, Fla., fought with some family members around 8:30 p.m. April 12, then fled while intoxicated to Route 711 at Power Plant Road, where he was arrested by state police, court records show.
Jenkins, 40, admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana before he drove to a residence at 131 Second Ave., where the melee unfolded.
Investigators reported in charging documents that Jenkins had no permit to carry a loaded .22-caliber handgun found in the car.
In papers filed April 15 at Blairsville District Court, police charged Jenkins with carrying an unpermitted weapon, driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of disorderly conduct, reckless driving and careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is set for June 2.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
State troopers escorted a trespasser from a Creekside man’s property along Five Points Road at 9:30 a.m. Friday, and reported that the investigation is continuing.
No other details were given. Charges have not yet been filed.