INDIANA
Drug offense
Indiana Borough police charged Maria Galeno-Rodriguez, of Indiana, with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in a complaint filed April 22 in Indiana District Court.
Police found Galeno-Rodriguez in possession of contraband at 2:42 a.m. April 4 when officers investigated a complaint of loud noise on the 200 block of North Eighth Street.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police charged a 15-year-old boy from Marion Center who shoved and hit a 13-year-old boy at 7:35 a.m. April 20 in the Marion Center Area Senior High School, according to a report.
Troopers gave no details of the disturbance and withheld the youths’ names. Police cited the instigator with harassment.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Theft
State troopers said someone “jumped” an electric service meter on Moetown Road and used $3,619.80 worth of power over the course of several months.
A suspect has not yet been charged.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A 22-year-old woman from Home slapped a 25-year-old man’s face and ripped his shirt during an altercation on Blystone Road at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, state police said.
Online court records show that no charges have been filed.
CHERRY TREE
Drug violations
A 46-year-old Cherry Tree woman was suspected of being inebriated when state troopers encountered her at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday on Front Street at Clarion Road, police reported.
Officers said the woman also had been driving with no driver’s license.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Vandalism
Someone scratched the sides, hood and trunk of a 2011 Jeep between 10 p.m. Monday and 7 a m. Tuesday while it was parked on Shoup Road, according to state police.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Traffic offenses
State police charged George Staley, of Greensburg, with a misdemeanor count of driving while his license was suspended for a DUI conviction in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday at Bradenville District Court.
The charge stems from a traffic stop at 4:03 p.m. March 23 on Redwing Drive and Tanager Drive, police said.
Judge Mark Bilik scheduled a hearing for June 9.
o o o
Harassment
State police cited Mister Mitchell, of Pittsburgh, with two summary counts of harassment and accused him of hitting two patients at Torrance State Hospital last month.
According to reports, Mitchell struck Jonathan Herr, of Paradise, on April 20 and hit Aaron Hall, of Jersey Shore, on April 21.
Drugs, fugitive
A man wanted for skipping a scheduled hearing in Indiana County Common Pleas Court was captured April 13 when state troopers broke up a disturbance at 1719 Latrobe-Derry Road, officials reported.
Police charged Don Gunter, of Bradenville, with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in papers filed Tuesday in Bradenville District Court.
Investigators learned that Gunter, 41, was wanted on a warrant issued March 5 when he failed to appear for criminal call. Gunter is awaiting adjudication of charges of simple assault, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, harassment and two counts of carrying a gun without a permit on June 27 in Burrell Township.
He was released April 14 on unsecured bond to await a May 7 hearing in the county court, and was released on recognizance to face a June 9 preliminary hearing on the new charges in Bradenville Court.