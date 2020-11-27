WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
An Indiana woman told state police that someone used her Social Security number at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday to file an application for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The application was filed from Sterling Hills Drive, according to the report.
Troopers reported that the woman sustained no loss.
o o o
State police said someone used an Indiana man’s Social Security number at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday on Lazor Street to apply for unemployment benefits. Troopers reported that they have no suspects.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Disturbance
State police reported that local residents along Barr Slope Road shouted at a motorist to slow his vehicle at 10:26 p.m. Nov. 12, then the driver backed up, climbed out of the car and struck David Brncik before he drove away.
According to investigators the driver, Larry Brewer, of Clymer, returned in a high-performance car and caused “a larger disturbance by performing burnouts and attempting to fight” Brncik.
Troopers cited Brewer, 44, with summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment in papers filed
Nov. 16 at Clymer District Court.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Thefts
Someone used a debit card belonging to a Homer City man to steal $981.56, state police reported.
At the same time, someone charged an online purchase of $473.82 from the Walmart website to a credit card that belongs to a Homer City woman.
Troopers said both thefts took place at 10:58 a.m. Nov. 16 on Swan Road. No other details were released.