PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Woman jailed
State troopers armed with an arrest warrant issued by a judge in Florida took Victoria Kaplon, of Rural Valley, into custody at 5:38 p.m. Friday on Route 422 at Lawton Road, according to a report.
Police didn’t reveal what charges Kaplon, 27, faces in Florida but reported that she was lodged at Armstrong County Jail to await extradition.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Robert Shumaker, of Punxsutawney, was charged with driving under the influence and three traffic infractions in a complaint filed last week in Punxsutawney District Court.
State police said Shumaker, 51, had a blood-alcohol level between 0.10 and 0.16 percent when troopers conducted a traffic stop at 7:22 p.m. Nov. 5 on South Main Street.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Disturbance
Kristin McBride, of Johnstown, made remarks about a bomb at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 10 at a residence along Route 36 at Highway Barn Road and refused to leave the house, state police reported Sunday.
McBride, 38, was charged Nov. 12 with misdemeanor counts of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct, and was held at Jefferson County Jail until Wednesday.
Online court records show District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock allowed McBride to go free on unsecured bond following a scheduled court appearance when McBride waived her right to a preliminary hearing at the Punxsutawney court.