INDIANA
Hit-run crash
On Tuesday at 6:11 a.m. a hit-run incident was reported to Indiana Borough Police Department.
Officers were told a vehicle headed east in the 1000 block of Oakland Avenue was struck by another headed in the other direction. The driver of the eastbound vehicle said what was believed to be a black Hyundai four-door sedan swerved from the westbound lane and struck a side-view mirror.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the borough police at (724) 349-2121.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department arrested a Johnstown man for public drunkenness after being called on Friday at 10:21 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
There, police said, Anthony C. Formica, 22, was found asleep on the caller’s porch. Officers said he was under the influence of alcohol to the degree where he was a danger to himself. He was released to a sober adult and faces a hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl, who is awaiting a plea from Formica in the case.
o o o
Indiana Borough Police arrested a 20-year-old Johnstown man on Monday at about 3:30 a.m. as he was seen walking in the 200 block of South Seventh Street with an open can of beer, as well as a case of beer. Police said charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
Noise complaint
Indiana Borough police responded on Saturday at 11:36 p.m. to a complaint about a large gathering with loud music at an address in the 600 block of South Avenue.
Officers said the music could be heard well over 50 feet away. Julia Arden Davis, 19, of Indiana, was cited with violations of borough noise and disorderly gathering ordinances.
She faces a hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl, who is awaiting a plea from Davis in the case.
Fight
Indiana Borough Police Department cited two individuals for disorderly conduct after breaking up a fight on Sunday at 12:08 a.m. in the HUB parking lot at 319 Pratt Drive.
Taken into custody were Aaren John Putt, 19, of Greensburg, and Austin Tutino, 22, of Stahlstown, Somerset County.
Both face hearings before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl, who is awaiting pleas from Putt and Tutino.
Marijuana possession
Indiana Borough Police Department said a resident of Hermitage, Mercer County, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on Monday at 12:32 p.m. in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
Police said the man was cited before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl for possession of the drug as well as operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
False ID
State police at the Indiana barracks are investigating the purchase of a firearm using false identification.
In a release issued Tuesday, troopers said a 37-year-old Indiana man sought to purchase the firearm shortly after 3 p.m. on June 3, 2020.
In doing so, it was discovered that the man provided false information to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ 4473 form and the SP4-113 form.
Troopers said charges were filed in the Magisterial District Court for District 40-3-02.