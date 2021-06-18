INDIANA
Drug offense
A 51-year-old Indiana woman was discovered trying to conceal narcotics at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Philadelphia Street, borough police reported Thursday.
Charges have not yet been filed.
DUI
A Nanty Glo, Cambria County, man was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol when Indiana Borough police halted him for traffic violations in the 700 block of Philadelphia Street at 10:23 p.m. April 30, according to a report released Thursday.
No charges have yet been filed.
INDIANA COUNTY
Suspects arrested
State police reported Thursday that two suspects who had been publicized on the Indiana station’s “Five Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody.
Jacquelyn Mehalic, of Coral, had eluded arrest since Nov. 3, when state police charged her with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs and three other offenses on June 18, 2020, in White Township.
Mehalic, 32, was taken before District Judge Susanne Steffee for preliminary arraignment at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday and was sent to Indiana County Jail with bond set at $75,000.
A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Ryan Turner, of Homer City, was charged Dec. 15 with a felony count of retail theft, remained at large until his arrest on May 11, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing on May 25 in Homer City District Court.
Turner, 39, was released on unsecured bond to await adjudication of the charge in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Theft
Loretta Johnston, of Blairsville, reported to police that she paid $25,058 via Bitcoin on May 24 to someone who convinced her that she was wanted on an arrest warrant “to get the warrants taken care of,” troopers at Kiski Valley reported.