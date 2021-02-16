INDIANA
Drug offense
An Indiana man, 33, was found in possession of heroin and related items at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 4 at 400 Queen Lane, Indiana Borough police reported. Officers were sent to the area to check a report that a man was yelling in the street. Police said the suspect was intoxicated. Charges have not yet been field.
Citations issued
Borough police discovered Jeffrey Smith, 36, of Indiana, intoxicated in the 600 block of South Fourth Street at 10:43 p.m. Sunday and cited him with public drunkenness, according to a report. Smith was temporarily held at Indiana County Jail.
Indiana officers reported that Daniel Jorgenson, 18, of Milford, Pike County, was cited with underage drinking at 1:08 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Rice Avenue. Officers sought him out after responding to a report “of a confrontational male at a local convenience store.” No other details were given.
Jacquelyn Wilkinson, of Monaca, Beaver County, was cited with underage drinking at 1:52 a.m. Feb. 7 when borough officers encountered her during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Grant Street, according to a report.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
An Indiana-area woman from Snowdrift Lane told state police that someone used her identifying information at noon Jan. 21 to file a claim for unemployment benefits from the Kansas Department of Labor and deposited the money in an account with Citibank. She sustained no personal financial loss, according to report.
DUI
A Clymer woman, 29, was suspected of driving under the influence at 11:47 p.m. Friday when state police conducted a traffic stop on Airport Road at Route 286, according to a report.
Charges would be based on the result of a blood test, police said.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Theft
A woman from Benjamin Lane, near Creekside, reported to state police that someone used her personal information to pen an account at Chase Bank on Jan. 29. Troopers said the account has been closed and reported no financial loss.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A woman from McConnell Road reported to state police that a man she knows stopped and stared at her and her children at 3:04 p.m. Feb. 9 while youngsters were playing in the yard.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police reported that a Marion Center-area woman sustained a loss of $350 at 3 p.m. Feb. 5 when she “was scammed out of money involving steam gift cards” at 225 Bence Road. No further details were given.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Corruption
Someone sent inappropriate pictures to an 11-year-old Derry girl at 10 a.m. Friday, state police at Kiski Valley reported.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
A Latrobe woman, 33, was found in possession of drugs and related items at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 3 when offices of the state police Fugitive Task Force arrived to arrest her at 1938 Walnut Drive, troopers reported today.
Troopers said the woman was sent to Westmoreland County Prison; an investigating officer declined to release her name.