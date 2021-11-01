WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police said on Republican Lane at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, a 29-year-old woman from Indiana claims to have received mail showing someone applied for unemployment benefits with her identification.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
Police said on Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. a trooper was dispatched to Indiana Road to investigate a report from a 45-year-old woman from Creekside who said her gas tank had been pried open.
Police conducted a neighborhood canvas looking for additional damaged vehicles or witnesses for this crime. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
On Friday between 2 and 4:30 p.m., someone drove a motor vehicle though the yard of a 72-year-old Homer City male on Yankeetown Avenue, state police reported. The incident caused $100 of damage to the lawn. No solvability factors were discovered during the investigation.