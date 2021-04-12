INDIANA
Purse, wallet stolen
Indiana Borough Police said break-ins occurred to parked vehicles early Friday.
Borough police said someone took a wallet from inside a parked and unlocked vehicle sometime after midnight along the 1400 block of Gompers Avenue.
Then, police said three males wearing lighter colored hoodies, backpacks and facemasks were seen breaking the window of a vehicle parked along Water Street and stealing a purse from inside.
That incident occurred on Friday at 2:21 a.m.
Police said the three males were seen heading southbound toward Philadelphia Street.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.