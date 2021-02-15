Indiana
Rape charge
Indiana Borough police this morning reported that a juvenile boy was accused of raping a juvenile girl on Dec. 2 at an undisclosed location.
Police withheld the boy’s name and reported that he was charged through Indiana County Probation Department with one count each of rape and unlawful restraint.
White Township
Shoplifting, drugs
An Indiana man, 25, and Samantha Riley, 24 of Home, were suspected of stealing $10 of merchandise from Dollar Tree, Regency Mall, at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 3, according to state police. Investigators discovered unspecified drugs and related items in the man’s possession, police said.
Riley was cited with a summary count of retail theft; charges have not yet been filed against the man.
Drugs, corruption
Two Indiana woman, ages 20 and 22, stole $309.85 of merchandise from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 5:45 p.m. Friday while accompanied by the 12-year-old sister of one of the suspects, state police reported today. Police have not yet formally charged the suspects.
Center Township
Theft
State police reported that a 26-year-old Blairsville man stole a cellphone charger at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday from Sheetz along Route 119 at Lucerne Road.
Troopers set the loss at $15.89. Online court records show the suspect has not yet been charged.
Rayne Township
Indecent assault
An unidentified suspect “had inappropriate communication and contact” with a 16-year-old girl from Marion Center at an undisclosed location between January 2018 and December 2020, according to a report released today by state police at Indiana.
Pine Township
Felony assault
A Clymer man was held early Sunday at the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment on charges stemming from a domestic fight with a woman, 69, at 7785 Route 553. Albert Bullaro, 80, assaulted the woman at 4:49 a.m., according to state police at Indiana.
Troopers were summoned to the scene “for the reports of a mental health act,” investigators said. Online court records show charges have not yet been charged.
Canoe Township
Forgery
A Punxsutawney-area man from Stiver Road told state police that someone filed a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits in his name at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 28. Troopers at Punxsutawney are investigating the report.
Plumville
Burglary
Bernard Shaner, of Home, reported to state police on Saturday that someone broke into a house he owns at 180 N. Harrison Ave. and stole a gray Dremel tool worth $45.
New Florence, Westmoreland County
Theft
State police reported that someone stole three bronze World War II emblems and one World War I emblem from the graves of veterans in St. Mary’s Cemetery at Chestnut and Ninth streets between Wednesday and Sunday.
Harmar Township, Allegheny County
Drug offense
An Indiana man, 34, was found in possession of five bags of heroin at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday at 6 Landings Drive, state police at Kittanning reported.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
DUI
A Punxsutawney man, 32, was suspected of being high while driving at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 1 after state police conducted a traffic stop on West Mahoning Street at Church Street.
With assistance of a K9 dog from the Punxsutawney Borough police department, troopers uncovered unspecified drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Oliver Township, Jefferson County
DUI, drugs
State police suspected a Rossiter man, 51, of being under the influence of drugs during a traffic stop on Route 36 at Burkett Hollow Road at 3:21 p.m. Thursday. Charges have not yet been filed.
Bell Township, Jefferson County
DUI
State troopers from Punxsutawney said a Rossiter man, 58, was found to be inebriated when police conducted a traffic stop at 7:32 p.m. Saturday on Route 36 near Cloe Cherry Street. Charges would be based on the result of the investigation.