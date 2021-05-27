BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Fleeing police
A Clymer man fled from state troopers about 3:22 p.m. Tuesday but wrecked the car after police broke off the chase for the safety of the public, according to a report.
Investigators said police first spotted Michael Goss, 36, driving on Route 119 and West Devinney Hollow Road.
According to a report, a patrol officer ran a registration check on the vehicle, discovered that the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, then attempted a traffic stop at the Kwik-Fill gas station along the northbound lanes of the highway.
Goss pulled in, drove around the pumps, returned the highway and sped away at almost 90 mph, police said. Goss was driving a Ford Escape, according to a report.
Police lost sight of Goss but renewed a search after the car crashed into a wooded area along Route 56 near Elizabeth Way in Center Township. Goss went into the woods and eluded searchers until about 9 p.m. Police flew in a helicopter over the area in an effort to spot him.
Goss was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment, then was held overnight in Indiana County Jail. He was booked on a felony count of fleeing and eluding police and seven summary traffic violations at a preliminary arraignment conducted by District Judge Robert Bell at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Bell released Goss on unsecured bond and ordered him to return for a preliminary hearing June 16 in Blairsville District Court.
NEW STANTON, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft, wire fraud
Matthew Budash, of Indiana, reported to state police that $12,510 was transferred by wire from his funds to Wells Fargo at 2:43 p.m. May 17 at 429 S. Center Ave., state police at Greensburg reported.
Troopers gave no other details and said the investigation is ongoing.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State troopers suspected a 56-year-old Indiana man of driving under the influence for drugs during a traffic stop at 12:38 p.m. May 18 on Warren Road at Kayla Lane, according to a report released Wednesday.
Charges have not yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Threats
Michael McClure, of Punxsutawney, raised a disturbance at 10:09 a.m. Monday as a Walston man, 42, and a Punxsutawney woman, 64, attempted to evict him from a residence along Route 36 at Rikers Road, state police reported.
McClure “threatened to murder both victims and smash the female victim’s brains in as he was escorted from the premises” by a Jefferson County deputy sheriff, according to the report.
Troopers at Punxsutawney charged McClure, 55, with making terroristic treats, disorderly conduct and harassment in a criminal complaint filed before District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock. A hearing date has not been set.
ID Theft
A Punxsutawney woman told state police that someone used her personal information on May 12 to file an application for unemployment benefits, state police reported.
SNYDER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Vandalism
Operators of the Punxsutawney-based Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad reported to state police that someone caused $1,500 damage to a track circuit between May 19 and Friday, troopers at Punxsutawney reported.