WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A Northern Cambria woman, 25, was accused of under ringing $111.80 worth of merchandise at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, according to state police. Troopers said the suspect faces a first-offense count of retail theft.
HOMER CITY
Theft
Someone stole a Homer City woman’s bank card at 9 p.m. Nov. 17 on North Main Street, according to state police. Troopers withheld the woman’s name.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Drug offense
State police said an Indiana man, 31, was found with drug paraphernalia in his possession at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 18 during a traffic stop on Route 422. Charges have not yet been filed.
SALTSBURG
Man cited
Joshua Stitt, 28, was cited with public drunkenness at 7:07 a.m. Sunday after state troopers discovered him intoxicated in the area of 839 Canal St., according to a report.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said a 45-year-old Cherry Tree man was given a blood test following a traffic stop at 4:36 p.m. Sunday on Fire Tower Road at Lockvale Road. Charges for driving under the influence would be based on the test result, police said.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI
A 24-year-old Cherry Tree man is under investigation for driving under the influence stemming from a traffic stop at 7:50 p.m. Saturday on North Jefferson Street, state police reported.
Charges have not yet been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, drugs
A Punxsutawney man, 39, was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs on Harmony Road near Carrick Lane, where state police halted him for traffic violations at 10:41 p.m. Nov. 21.
Troopers have not yet filed charges.