Burrell Township
Drug charge
Francis Aukerman, of Blairsville, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia at 9:50 p.m. July 12 at 449 Marshall Heights Road.
State police filed the complaint at Blairsville District Court, where a hearing has been set for Sept. 2.
In an unrelated case, troopers charged Aukerman, 52, with driving while his operator license was suspended on July 8 in White Township and a companion count of being a habitual offender, both misdemeanors. Police filed papers Tuesday in Homer City District Court. A hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 15.
Green Township
Man cited
State police cited Philip Anderson, of Northern Cambria, with two counts of harassment, accusing him of repeatedly contacting two relatives — a 28-year-old Marion Center woman and a 31-year-old Hillsdale man — who had told him to stop all communication with them.
Troopers filed the summary charges against Anderson, 53, on Tuesday in Clymer District Court.
Center Township
Harassment
Charles Harr, 24, of Homer City, shoved a 22-year-old Homer City woman several times during an altercation at his residence along Route 56 at 8:26 p.m. July 18, state police said.
Troopers filed a summary citation of harassment against Harr on Tuesday in Homer City District Court.