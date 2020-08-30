INDIANA
Man wounded
A man was injured by a knife during a fight with another man early Saturday in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue, Indiana Borough police reported.
Investigators said they have the names of both involved in the fight, ages 20 and 23, and several witnesses to the altercation, but released none of their identities and reported in a news release that no one has been charged and the probe is ongoing.
Officers learned of the violence at 1:01 a.m. when doctors at Indiana Regional Medical Center summoned officers when a man “with injuries caused by a knife blade” came to the emergency department for treatment. In the news release, police didn’t characterize the severity of the injury or characterize the way the man was wounded.