Susquehanna Township, Cambria County
Man cited
State police said they discovered Daniel Piper, 38, of Northern Cambria, lying intoxicated in the 300 block of Joyce Road at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday and cited him with a summary count of public drunkenness.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
DUI
State police discovered a Johnstown man to be under the influence of drugs during a traffic stop at 1:46 p.m. July 24 on Ridge Avenue near Orchard Avenue, according to a report. Charges against the driver have not yet been filed.
o o o
State troopers withheld the name of an 18-year-old Punxsutawney man who reportedly was found driving under the influence of drugs at 11:21 p.m. July 11 on Graffius Avenue. Blood tests will determine whether charges would be filed, police said.
Drug offense
A Sykesville man had suspected marijuana in his possession at 11:50 p.m. July 25 when state police halted his vehicle for traffic violations non Lincoln Way, troopers at Punxsutawney reported. Charges will be filed upon completion of lab tests, according to the report.