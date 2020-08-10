NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
ID theft
Julianna Gerhard, of Bush Road, reported to state police at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday that she was a victim of identity theft and theft by deception involving the use of her Social Security number.
Troopers at Punxsutawney said the investigation is ongoing.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Hit-and-run
A westbound vehicle traveled off the pavement and damaged a lilac bush at 241 Sunset St. at 1 a.m. Wednesday, state police reported.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Hit-and-run
A 20-year-old Bell Township man was injured at 9:21 p.m. Friday when a pickup truck hit the bicycle he was riding on Route 981 near Route 156, state police said this morning.
The driver of the truck first fled the scene but later reported to the police station to accept responsibility for the accident, according to a report.
Troopers at Kiski Valley reported the driver of a red Chevrolet Silverado drove away after the passenger side mirror of the truck struck and injured the bicyclist near the Dollar General Store.
Police withheld the names of both involved in the accident and, so far, have filed no charges.
A Torrance man, 54, rammed his vehicle into a mobile home on McDivitt Drive at 2:46 p.m. Sunday and drove away from the area, state police reported.
Troopers withheld the motorist’s name and reported that he had been in a dispute over a child custody matter with a 49-year-old Bell Township man.
So far, the suspect hasn’t been charged.
McCALMONT TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A 45-year-old Punxsutawney man had alcohol on his breath when state police halted his pickup truck on Graffius Avenue for traffic violations at 12:07 a.m. Sunday, according to a report.
Troopers took the driver to Punxsutawney Hospital for a blood test. Charges have not yet been filed.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Disturbance
State police said a Homer City man, 35, and a Greensburg woman, 27, argued and fought with one another on Keystone Avenue before troopers separated them at 7:33 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers from Greensburg withheld the couple’s names and said each would be cited with a summary count of harassment.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Fight
Cory Rodgers, 24, of Blairsville, and Timothy Dopkosky, 29, of North Huntingdon, got into fisticuffs outside AMC Theater along Vine Street at 7:06 p.m. Sunday, state police at Kiski Valley reported.
Troopers cited each with harassment.