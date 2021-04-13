BLAIRSVILLE
Assault
Blairsville Borough police said Jordan Johns, 24, of Commodore, assaulted a woman on the morning of March 26 in an apartment building at 140 W. Brown St.
Angered by being awakened too late for him get to work on time, Johns threatened to smash the woman’s phone, wrapped his legs around her stomach until the woman — who is five months pregnant — screamed in pain, then screamed and spit on her as he chased her about the apartment, according to a report.
Then, accusing the woman of stealing his bag of drugs, Johns ripped her pants from her, slashed the clothing with a knife and threw a beverage can and a trash can at her, police said.
The woman locked Johns out when he left to retrieve a dog that ran from the apartment, then reported the incident to the police.
Officers charged Johns with two counts of simple assault and one count each of harassment and criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug charges
Michelle Fee, 25, of Marshall Heights Road, was charged March 24 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of marijuana and methamphetamine-related paraphernalia in a complaint filed by the Indiana County sheriff’s office at Blairsville District Court.
A deputy discovered Fee in possession of contraband at 10:28 a.m. March 23 and learned that she was wanted on a warrant issued by the Indiana County Domestic Relations Section, court papers show.
Fee was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation on Marshall Heights Road at Blaire Road.
A hearing is set for April 21 before Judge Robert Bell.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Altercation
State police said a man and two teenaged boys, aged 17 and 14, from Clarksburg, got into a fight at 7:17 p.m. March 31 on Route 286 at Tunnelton Road.
Troopers said no one was injured and released no other details.
Online court records show no charges have been filed.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 19-year-old Ellwood City, Lawrence County, man was suspected of drunken driving at 6:47 p.m. March 20 after he fell asleep behind the wheel of his car and blocked traffic on Route 56 at Route 954, according to state police.
Troopers said charges would be filed upon completion of toxicology tests.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI
State police found a New Alexandria man, 24, in possession of and under the influence of marijuana during a traffic stop at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday on Route 981 at Bush Road, according to a report.
Troopers from Kiski Valley submitted a blood sample for lab testing. Charges have not yet been filed.