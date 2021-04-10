Indiana
Assault
Brandon Reed, of Indiana, hit his live-in girlfriend, Kendra Kellar, on the head with a beer bottle during a dispute in their residence at 109 N. Third St. at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday, according to Indiana Borough police. Officers charged Reed, 38, with simple assault and harassment in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court.
Online court records show Reed was released on unsecured bond but was sent to Indiana County Jail on Thursday morning when District Judge Guy Haberl learned that Reed contacted Kellar, as forbidden at his preliminary arraignment.
Reed posted $10,000 bond and was released to await a hearing on April 22.
Blairsville
Drug offense
Blairsville Borough police charged Austin Hopkins, of Saltsburg, with 13 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sheetz, 5 E. Market St.
Store workers summoned police to report that a man had fallen asleep in the dining area and wasn’t responsive to their attempts to awaken him, according to a complaint.
Police discovered six hypodermic needles and seven empty stamp bags, usually used for packaging heroin, in his pockets. Hopkins, 25, is scheduled to appear May 19 for a preliminary hearing before Judge Robert Bell in Blairsville District Court.
White Township
DUI
Karen Hill, of Hancock Street, Clymer, was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of retail theft in a criminal complaint filed March 30 by state police.
Troopers said Hill, 53, hid seven grocery items valued at $16.53 in her purse at Martin’s Food Store, Regency Mall, at 6:45 a.m. March 24.
A preliminary hearing is set for May 4 in Homer City District Court before Judge Susanne Steffee.
West Wheatfield Township
DUI
A Johnstown man showed signs of being high on drugs during a traffic stop at 9:23 p.m. March 21 on Bowser Road at Route 259, state police reported.
No other details were given. The motorist hasn’t been formally charged.
o o o
State troopers on Wednesday filed charges in connection with an accident last month on Route 22 near Shady Grove Road.
A Ford Edge driven by Maryjo Sleasman, of Blairsville, hit the rear of a Ford Fusion driven by Jason Hunter, of Windber, Somerset County, at 4:48 a.m. March 19, police said.
Troopers charged Sleasman, 37, with driving under the influence and four summary traffic infractions in a complaint filed at Blairsville District Court.
Hunter told police that Sleasman confided to him after the crash, and troopers reported that Sleasman failed a battery of field sobriety tests and admitted that she had a few drinks earlier.
A lab test showed her blood-alcohol content was 0.223 percent. A hearing has been set for May 5.
Montgomery Township
Hit and run
State police said an unsecured wheel came free from a passing vehicle at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday and damaged a Nissan Titan that was parked along Route 286. The offending vehicle was towing a red trailer, and the driver failed to stop at the scene. No other description was provided. Police didn’t identify the owner of the Nissan.
Shelocta
Theft
Someone stole 500 pounds of copper wire from a construction site along Route 422 between 6:30 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Owners of the wire, Max Construction, of Monroeville, told police the metal was worth $1,500.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
Harassment
A 65-year-old Walston man and a Punxsutawney woman, 42, got into an altercation at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday at 198 N. Walnut St., state police reported.
Charges have not yet been filed.