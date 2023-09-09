INDIANA
Underage drinking
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 20-year-old Indiana male had consumed alcoholic beverages at the Sheetz along Philadelphia Street on Friday at 3:08 a.m.
Police said the man was issued a non-traffic citation for underage drinking.
SOUTH BUFFALO TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Underage drinking
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a 17-year-old Indiana male tried to purchase an alcoholic beverage on Sept. 1 at 7:08 p.m. at a location along state Route 28 at the Slate Lick exit.
Other information about the incident was not available.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Fake ‘friend’ scams FB user
State police at Troop A, Indiana, is investigating a case of fraud and forgery which occurred through a fake Facebook account hacked by an unknown individual.
A 31-year-old Home woman told troopers Wednesday afternoon that the unknown person posed as a friend of hers and requested $400 through Zelle.
The woman said she sent the $400 then realized it was a scam. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
On Sept. 2, a 40-year-old Shelocta area man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that someone opened a credit card account fraudulently in the victim’s name.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
EAST MAHONING TWP.
Credit card compromised
A 47-year-old Marion Center area woman told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that, on July 28, someone tried to charge her credit card $2,067.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Message board damaged
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a van struck a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation message board along South Sixth Street near Risinger Road on Aug. 29 at 9:06 a.m.
The message board was damaged but the van incurred only minor damage. The driver, who was not identified, was cited for failure to remain in traffic lanes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.