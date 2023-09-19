INDIANA
DUI-drugs on view
INDIANA
DUI-drugs on view
State police at Troop A, Indiana, conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 19 at 3:07 a.m. along Water and North Ninth streets.
Troopers said indicators of impairment were observed and the operator, Brian Foehrenbach, 19, of Creekside, was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Charges were filed through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office. A preliminary hearing is pending in the matter.
Public drunkenness
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 24-year-old man from Manchester, York County, was found intoxicated and on the sidewalk of 500 Philadelphia St. on Saturday at 12:59 a.m.
Police said the man was cited for public drunkenness through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office. Details were not available Monday afternoon on the state courts website.
ooo
IBPD said a 19-year-old man from McKean, Erie County, was found to be highly intoxicated along the 300 block of South Seventh Street on Saturday at 2:58 a.m.
Police said the man was placed under arrest and later lodged in the Indiana County Jail, charged with underage drinking, public drunkenness and carrying a false identification card.
A docket for the case was not available Monday afternoon on the state courts website.
