Indiana
Vandalism
Someone uprooted a traffic sign post from the ground in the 500 block of Washington Street between midnight and 2:27 a.m. today, Indiana Borough police reported.
The post had “stop” and “one way” signs bolted to it. Police asked anyone with information about the missing signs and post to phone (724) 349-2121.
White Township
Man cited
Leroy Thorpe, of Indiana, threw a rock through a window of a house along Maple Street at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a report. State police cited Thorpe with criminal mischief in papers filed Wednesday at Homer City District Court.
Glen Campbell
DUI
State police reported that a Glen Campbell man, 31, was suspected of driving under the influence and was found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop on Route 296 at First Avenue at 10:53 p.m. Monday. Charges will be filed later, troopers said.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Theft
Keith Reed, of Derry, told state police that someone stole an iPhone from 171 Pittsburgh St. in the Hillside area of the township at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 27. No other details were given.
Mischief
Somebody loosened the lug nuts and damaged a door lock on a Dodge Neon owned by Christopher Hilty, of Latrobe, between Aug. 27 and 29 while it was parked at 865 Georgina Drive, state police at Kiski Valley reported.
Drug offense
State police discovered Kayla Brinker, of New Alexandria, to be inebriated and in possession of contraband at 6:26 a.m. Aug. 27 when troopers responded to a report of a woman yelling at cars on Route 22 at Route 981, according to a report.
Troopers charged her that day with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness in a complaint filed at Bradenville District Court. A hearing has been set for Wednesday.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
Narcotics
A 21-year-old Punxsutawney man was found with contraband and suspected to be driving under the influence when state police conducted a traffic stop at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday at East Mahoning and North Jefferson streets, according to a report. Troopers withheld the man’s name and said charges have not yet been filed.