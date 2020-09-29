WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A 20-year-old Indiana woman was suspected of stealing $57.81 worth of groceries by failing to scan them at the self-checkout registers in Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 7 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. Charges have not yet been filed.
o o o
State troopers have cited Jennifer McKay, 36, of Saltsburg, with a summary count of retail theft, charging that she stole $124.55 of merchandise at 2:33 p.m. Friday at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza.
DUI
A 30-year-old woman from Presto, Allegheny County, was suspected of inebriation at 7:15 p.m. Saturday when she visited Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment after she wrecked an all-terrain vehicle on an area road, state police reported.
The driver has not yet been charged.
Drug offense
An Indiana man, 25, and his sister, 22, were found in possession of a Klonopin pill that they had stolen from their mother’s home along Huckleberry Road on Sept. 7, state police reported today. The matter remains under investigation. No charges have yet been filed.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Vandalism
Someone damaged four trees in front of Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witness church, 324 Newport Road, between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, state police reported. Troopers estimated the loss at $100.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Gun recovered
A Ballard model of a Marlin 822 L rifle with a scope and sling was discovered Monday on Cherry Run Road near Neal Road, state police reported. The owner may claim the gun at the state police station in White Township.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Assault
The meowing of a kitten, the only one alive in a bag of dead kittens, alerted a passing family to its presence in a trash can at an Arcadia-area woman’s home along Kerr Avenue at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, state police reported.
The resident confronted the passersby about their discovery and scuffled with a 34-year-old woman and a 51-year-old Glen Campbell woman before she grabbed the bag of kittens and fled, troopers said.
According to a report, the three women will be charged with assault. Court records show the complaints have not yet been filed.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
A Rochester Mills man, 68, was accused of trespassing on a campground owned by a Cambria County man along Leasure Road at noon Thursday, according to state police at Indiana.
Troopers withheld the men’s names. No charges have been filed.