INDIANA
Drug probe
Indiana Borough police arrested a 35-year-old Indiana man on an outstanding warrant Wednesday on Regency Drive and discovered a supply of drugs in his possession, according to a report.
Charges on the narcotics offense have yet to be filed.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
An unknown telephone caller convinced a 25-year-old Indiana woman, of Byron Court, to forward $1,000 of pre-paid MasterCards to “pay fines for ‘outstanding warrants’” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, state police at Indiana reported.
BLACK LICK TOWNSHIP
Endangerment
A Blairsville woman reported to state police that a projectile hit the ground near a garage at her residence along McConnell Road at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Investigators decided the projectile was a bullet fired from an unknown caliber firearm.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Contempt
An Altoona man was accused of violating a court-issued protection from abuse order at 4:36 p.m. Sept. 21 at 427 Aurora Drive, state police at Kiski Valley reported. Troopers said charges would be filed at Westmoreland County Court.
OLIVER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
ID theft
A Punxsutawney woman told state police on Sept. 25 that someone used her name and Social Security number to file for coronavirus pandemic assistance. Troopers at Punxsutawney said the investigation is ongoing.
Hit-and-run
A northbound vehicle hit a deer on Route 36 at 10:39 a.m. Oct. 2 and flung the animal into the southbound lane, where it hit a Ford F-150XLT truck driven by Jennifer Stankewich, of Punxsutawney, state police reported.
The northbound motorist failed to stop and exchange information, police said. No one was reported to be injured. The truck required towing.