CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Burglary
State police from Indiana said a 60-year-old woman from Clarksburg reported between 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 and 11:15 a.m. Aug. 30, an unknown person entered a storage shed at the fish hatchery on Dixon and Hans Roads, damaged a silver metal plate for a padlock and removed two silver sweetwater aquatic aerators and a black adjustable tri-ball hitch.
The value of the missing items, according to police, is $1,900, and the damage to the padlock is $15. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police from Indiana said on Sunday at 11:51 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop along Old Route 119 North and Medina Drive. Police said in the car, a 2002 Ford, was a 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Creekside.
Police said the driver was taken into custody for DUI and the passenger will be charged with possession.
DUI
On Aug. 16 at 7:10 p.m., state police from Indiana said a trooper on Oakland Avenue was inspecting another incident when he suspected a 19-year-old man from Northern Cambria was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
INDIANA BOROUGH
Welfare fraud
State police from Indiana said at 8:27 a.m. Thursday on Shryock Avenue they investigated a welfare fraud case. The victim is a 44-year-old man from Indiana. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Criminal mischief
State police from Indiana said that the driver’s side mirror of a car was damaged along the 400 block of South Seventh Street.
Police said the owner believes the damage happened between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (724) 349-2121.