EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Car hits fire hall
An Armagh man has been cited for careless driving after his sport utility vehicle struck the Armagh Fire Station sometime overnight or early Friday.
State police from Ebensburg were dispatched to the fire station after the damage was discovered around 10 a.m. Friday. Troopers said surveillance video determined that a sport utility vehicle struck the building at approximately 2:32 a.m. Friday, then the driver fled the scene. State police said Casey J. Uadiski, 22, later came to the fire station and admitted to the crash.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea from Uadiski in the incident.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Teen assaults mother
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 16-year-old Marion Center area girl engaged in a domestic violence altercation with her 37-year-old mother on Friday at 2:10 p.m. along Pearce Hollow Road.
Troopers said the teenager struck the older woman in the face and proceeded to take hold of her neck and choke her as the confrontation escalated. State police said the two family members were separated before troopers arrived. They said the teenager was taken to the state police barracks for processing, then released into the custody of Indiana County Juvenile Probation, where charges were prepared.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Boy beaten
A Derry Township man is jailed without bond pending a hearing Wednesday morning on charges that he beat and strangled his 12-year-old stepson during an incident on Feb. 12 at 8 a.m.
Troopers said Christopher Hilty, 34, became angry because the boy was eating a cookie cake Hilty had received for his birthday.
According to the state police report, Hilty dragged the boy off a chair, pinned him to the floor, put both hands about the boy’s neck, and punched him in the face, leaving a bloody nose.
Troopers said Hilty also struck the boy in the buttocks with a curtain rod, leaving deep bruising.
According to state police, the boy then went to catch his school bus, during which Hilty came outside and said if he continued his actions he would end up dead.
Hilty was arraigned before North Huntingdon Township Magisterial District Judge Wayne Gongaware on felony charges of strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, as well as misdemeanor counts of harassment, simple assault and terroristic threats.
Gongaware placed Hilty in Westmoreland County Prison without bond, pending a hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m. before Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik.
Man cited for PFA violation
State police at Indiana, said a 30-year-old Mineral Point, Cambria County, man was charged on Feb. 7 with harassing a 27-year-old Blairsville area woman and a 6-year-old girl at a residence along Front Street.
On Thursday, he was charged with violating a protection from abuse order after sending the woman numerous texts.
A docket could not be found for the suspect on the state judicial website.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Three cited for drugs
State police at Indiana, said a 21-year-old Danville, Montour County, woman and a 22-year-old Pittsburgh man were found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Wednesday at 4:07 p.m. on Routes 22 and 119.
In another incident on Saturday at 7:16 p.m., state police said a 30-year-old Washington, Washington County, man was found to be publicly and admittedly under the influence of a controlled substance, along Resort Plaza Drive.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
iPad stolen
State police in the Kiski Valley said Jesse Ezykowsky, 37, of Derry, took an iPad valued at $1,005 from the Walmart in Delmont and tried to pawn it at The Jewelry Pawn & Exchange.
Troopers were called Wednesday at 4:58 p.m. Ezykowsky was arraigned that evening before Jeannette Magisterial District Judge Joseph DeMarchis and placed in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 1 at 10 a.m. before Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak.