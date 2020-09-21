DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Wallet stolen
State police in the Kiski Valley said a wallet was stolen from a home along Walnut Street.
The owner of the wallet reported the theft at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. An investigation continues.
INDIANA
Laptop stolen
A resident of the 300 block of South Sixth Street told Indiana Borough Police Department that his Macbook Pro laptop was stolen from his property between Friday and Saturday.
The laptop was in a tan-colored case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 349-2121.