POLICE LOG slide
Buy this Image

DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Wallet stolen

State police in the Kiski Valley said a wallet was stolen from a home along Walnut Street.

The owner of the wallet reported the theft at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. An investigation continues.

INDIANA

Laptop stolen

A resident of the 300 block of South Sixth Street told Indiana Borough Police Department that his Macbook Pro laptop was stolen from his property between Friday and Saturday.

The laptop was in a tan-colored case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 349-2121.

Tags