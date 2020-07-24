MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Theft
Someone stole $30 worth of flowers from a gravesite in Rowley Cemetery, state police reported.
An Alverda woman told troopers from Indiana on Sunday that she discovered the flowers missing from her father’s grave.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Disturbance
State police said a 56-year-old Indiana man would be charged with resisting arrest stemming from troopers’ response to a reported domestic altercation at 8:03 p.m. July 13 on Airport Road.
Police withheld the man’s name.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Theft
A Rossiter-area man told state police that some baby chickens, baby ducks and a fishing rod were stolen July 10 from his home along East Creek Road.
Troopers set the theft loss at $100 and reported that a power washer worth $100 was damaged at the same time.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Women cited
State police said two women, ages 45 and 46, were involved in an alteration at 5:12 p.m. Thursday at their neighboring homes along Urey Road near Glen Campbell.
Troopers at Punxsutawney withheld the women’s names and said each would cited with a summary count of harassment.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A 55-year-old Punxsutawney man was suspected of driving under the influence at 9:33 p.m. Monday when state police conducted a traffic stop on Elderberry Hill Road, according to a report.
Charges would be filed based on results of lab tests.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, drugs
State police said a Punxsutawney woman, 37, would be charged with driving under the influence and possession of drugs following lab tests on evidence collected during a traffic stop at 1:19 a.m. July 10 on White Alley.
Police withheld her name.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Identity theft
A Punxsutawney-area woman reported to state police on July 16 that someone attempted to use her personal information to change the address for delivery of her mail.