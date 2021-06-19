INDIANA
Vandalism
Borough police said Emily Curtis, of Indiana, damaged a vehicle on the 400 block of Philadelphia Street at 12:01 a.m. April 30.
Officers didn’t identify the owner of the vehicle or give an estimate of the damage.
Curtis, 19, was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in a complaint filed Tuesday before Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court.
Harassment
Ashley Fulmer, 19, of Indiana, was charged with a misdemeanor count of harassment on Tuesday by Indiana Borough police.
According to a report, Fulmer placed more than 80 telephone calls to someone on the 400 block of Philadelphia Street between 3:35 and 5:27 a.m. April 28.
A hearing date has not been set.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police charged Jason Lee Rummel, of Clymer, with driving under the influence of alcohol and four summary traffic infractions as a result of a traffic stop at 9:50 p.m. May 29 on Greenwich Road at Aspen Road.
Troopers filed a complaint Wednesday in Clymer District Court, where Judge Christopher Welch ordered Rummel, 42, to appear July 26 for a preliminary hearing.