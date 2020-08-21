Indiana
Pot possession
Indiana Borough police found Kurt Harris, 18, of Homer City, and a juvenile suspect with marijuana in their possession at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 600 block of Clark Avenue, according to a report.
Police charged Harris on Thursday with possession of a small amount in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court. Officers withheld the youth’s name and reported that a marijuana possession charge was filed at the Indiana County juvenile probation office.
Theft
Somebody stole a bottle containing 26 Adderall pills from an unlocked car in the 300 block of South Sixth Street between 6 p.m. Monday and 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana Borough police reported.
Counterfeit cash
A customer paid for a purchase at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., with a bogus $5 bill at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, borough police said.
Officers cautioned other area business owners that additional counterfeit cash may be in circulation in the area.
Derry Township,
Westmoreland County
Fugitive found
State police at Kiski Valley reported today that Seth McIntire, of New Derry, was arrested July 21 at 558 Longview Court and was jailed to await action on a bench warrant that had been issued for his arrest in an unspecified case.
Troopers that day also charged McIntire, 22, with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, a second-degree felony.
McIntyre posted $10,000 bond for his release on July 28 and is scheduled to appear for a hearing on the weapons charge Sept. 23 before Judge Mark Bilik in Bradenville District Court.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
Drug possession
A 56-year-old Clarion man was found in possession of unspecified drugs during a traffic stop at 1:46 p.m. Aug. 12 on West Mahoning Street at Simpson Lane, state police reported.
Charges would be filed based on the result of lab tests, police said.