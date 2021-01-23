INDIANA
Woman cited
Gabriella Pettipas-Despradel, of Indiana, played music too loud from a house at 718 Church St. at 11:08 p.m. Thursday, borough police reported. Officers said they heard the tunes from more than 50 feet away.
Pettipas-Despradel, 20, was cited with violating the noise ordinance.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
Jonathan Green, of Home, was charged Friday with misdemeanor counts of theft by deception and retail theft in a complaint filed at Homer City District Court. State police at Indiana said Green, 33, stole a printer valued at $99 at 3:49 p.m. Jan. 13 from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza.
CLYMER
Drug violation
Luke Patterson, of Clymer, was found in possession of heroin and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 11:14 p.m. Dec. 19, Clymer Borough police reported. Patterson, 36, was said to be a passenger in a vehicle that was curbed for a violation at Second and Walcott streets.
Police charged him with possession of drugs and paraphernalia in a complaint filed Tuesday at Clymer District Court. A hearing has been set for March 22.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police suspected that a Rossiter man, 66, was intoxicated when troopers halted his Dodge 330 for a traffic offense on Johnsonburg Road at 10:53 p.m. Jan. 16. The investigation is underway. Charges have not yet been filed.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI
Jamie Lamison, of Kittanning, was charged with driving under the influence and four summary traffic infractions stemming from a traffic accident at 9:43 p.m. Jan. 7 on Little Rock Road.
State police filed a complaint against Lamison, 37, on Jan. 12 at Rural Valley District Court. Judge Kevin McCausland scheduled a hearing for April 20.