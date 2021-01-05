INDIANA
Burglary
Borough police captured two men suspected of burglarizing a business on the 800 block of Wayne Avenue just before sunrise Dec. 24, investigators said.
Police charged Bailey Edwards, of East Oak Street, Indiana, and Jacob Lawson, of Route 217, Blairsville, with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal mischief and possession of instruments of crime.
Investigators responded first when a burglar alarm activated at 5:52 a.m. and again, along with the business owners, when the alarm was set off at 6:50 a.m., according to a report.
Police arrested the suspects nearby and recovered money and merchandise stolen from the business after reviewing the store’s interior surveillance video recording.
Edwards, 21, and Lawson, 20, both remain in Indiana County Jail today with bond set at $50,000. Preliminary hearings are set for Wednesday before Judge Robert Bell in Blairsville District Court.
Citations
Indiana Borough police cited Jonah Noel, of Altoona, with public drunkenness at 3:14 a.m. Friday, when officers were summoned to Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., for a report of an intoxicated man.
Officers said Noel, 21, was temporarily detained at Indiana County Jail.
o o o
Police cited Jeremy Vokes, 22, of New Kensington, Westmoreland County, with public drunkenness at 1:01 a.m. Friday on the 300 block of Philadelphia Street, according to a report.
Vandalism
Someone damaged a Toyota Prius that was parked along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue between 9 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m. Friday, borough police reported.
o o o
Borough officers said someone damaged a window of a garage along North 15th Street between Philadelphia and Water Streets between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday.
A telephone caller at 8:17 p.m. Friday told borough police of seeing someone lurking around the property while wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a face mask. The stranger fled when discovered, police were told.
The investigation is ongoing.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Burglary
Mary Miller, of Coral, reported to state police that someone pried a screen from a window in an attempt to get into her house along Cedar Street at 1 a.m. Saturday.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft
An Indiana man, 21, was suspected of stealing a backpack belonging to a Blairsville woman, 19, from Cherry Street at 1:36 p.m. Dec. 29.
State police at Kiski Valley estimated the loss at $586 including the backpack, a medical marijuana card, a passport, two wallets, a bank card and a driver’s license.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Harassment
Justina Robison, of Torrance, threw red juice from a cup at Andrea Requa, of Blairsville, at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Torrance State Hospital, state police reported.
Troopers cited Robison, 38, with a summary count of harassment.