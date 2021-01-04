INDIANA
Theft
Someone told Indiana Borough police that a tan Canik TP 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was stolen from a vehicle between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday while it was parked in Indiana.
Police withheld the name of the firearm owner.
o o o
A representative of Grace United Methodist Church told police that a telephone caller on Dec. 15 claimed to be an employee and requested a change to a payroll direct deposit account.
The office manager changed the information leading to a theft of payment of $1,032.85, according to police.
The case was reported to state police at Punxsutawney for investigation.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Attempted burglary
State police at Indiana are investigating the attempted burglary of an occupied residence along Cedar Street in Coral. A 78-year-old woman told troopers that someone pried open a window screen on Saturday at 1 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
Altercation
State police at Indiana are investigating an incident New Year’s Day at 6 a.m. where a verbal altercation at a Graceton Village Road address turned physical. Troopers said a 22-year-old Graceton woman was cut on her left ring finger and middle finger.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Mischief
State police reported that two juvenile offenders broke four light bulbs from a sign at the Rossiter Fire Station, 517 Central St., at 3:46 p.m. Dec. 22. Troopers at Punxsutawney said the matter remains under investigation. The loss was set at $10.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Vandalism
Workers at Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation told state police that someone set fire to the contents of four mailboxes at the company’s gas well pads at 615 Wright Road and 396 SR 2020 at 10:50 p.m. Dec. 28.
Troopers at Kittanning reported that a nearby resident told investigators of seeing a sport utility vehicle at that time in the area. No further description of the vehicle or suspects was given.
Police said the loss was less than $1,000.
SAINT CLAIR TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Burglary
Melvin Lees, of Salix, Cambria County, reported to state police that someone broke into a commercial property he owns at 648 Keystone St., near New Florence, and stole a Harbor Freight brand angle grinder between 3:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Troopers set the damage at $200 and the theft loss at $15.