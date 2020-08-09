INDIANA
Lost property
Indiana Borough police retrieved a drone and accessories Saturday on North Eighth Street, and are holding the property at the police station pending the owner’s accurate description of the unit in order to claim it.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Burglary
An intruder tried to break into the pro shop in the clubhouse at Mannitto Golf Course along Bush Road, state police reported.
Troopers said the door was left partially ajar between 8 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday but no one entered the building.
Investigators listed no reports of damage or theft.