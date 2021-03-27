INDIANA
Man cited
Indiana Borough police cited Romeo Trexler, 21, of Johnstown, with public drunkenness at 2:54 a.m. March 20 at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., according to a report.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A Blairsville woman has opted to face trial on charges that she stole $239.80 worth of goods from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza.
Tammy Arble, of Luciusboro Road, waived her right to a preliminary hearing at a scheduled court appearance Tuesday before District Judge Susanne Steffee in Homer City District Court, and remains free on unsecured bail to await formal arraignment in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
State police filed four felony counts of retail theft on March 11, charging that Arble stole groceries and toys worth $41.85, toys and books valued at $66.02, various toys priced at $15.92, and toys and grocery items worth $116.01.
Each of the thefts took place at 1:07 p.m. March 2, according to the reports.
GRANT TOWNSHIP
Drug violation
State police charged Mark Goss, 56, of Glen Campbell, with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication at 10:24 a.m. March 8 in a complaint filed in Indiana District Court.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 8. No other details of the incident were provided.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Melissa Humber, of Punxsutawney, reported to state police that someone bought a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox from her in Feb. 10 at 523 Elderberry Hill Road and paid her with “fake Chinese-produced $100 bills.” Police did not list the total loss.