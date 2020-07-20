WHITE TOWNSHIP
Threats
State police said a Clymer man, 38, threatened a 40-year-old Marion Road man in a telephone call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers withheld both men’s names. Online court records show no charges have been filed.
Theft
State police charged Allison Mankie, of Apollo, with a second-degree felony count of retail theft in a complaint filed July 2 in Homer City District Court.
Troopers said Mankie, 47, stole $485.17 worth of goods at 11:02 a.m. June 25 from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza.
District Judge Susanne Steffee scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 11.
o o o
A 33-year-old Home man was accused of stealing a can of bug spray from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. June 22 and returning it for a refund of $8.36, state police reported.
The suspect’s name was not released.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Threats
Patrick Carnahan, of Marion Center, threatened a Shelocta man, 42, at 2:40 p.m. Sunday during when state police called a domestic-related incident on Curry Run Road.
Troopers charged Carnahan, 40, with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and harassment in a complaint filed before on-call District Judge Christopher Welch. A hearing has been set for Aug. 3.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A 22-year-old Homer City woman accused a Homer City man, 24, of pushing her several times at his home along Route 56 at 8:26 p.m. Saturday, state police reported.
Police withheld both individuals’ names.
HOMER CITY
Vandalism
Someone broke the rear driver’s side window of a vehicle owned by a Homer City woman between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday on Locust Street, state police reported.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug offense
State troopers found a Blairsville man in possession of suspected illegal drugs and paraphernalia at 9:50 p.m. July 12 at 449 Marshall Heights Road, according to a report.
Charges have not yet been filed.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A Hillsdale man, 31, and a Marion Center woman, 28, told state police that a Northern Cambria man repeatedly contacted them on Smith Street on Wednesday after being told not to communicate with them.
All involved are family members, according to a report.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Vandalism
A Butler man, 58, destroyed property at 760 Smyerstown Road at 8:40 a.m. July 5, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
No charges have yet been filed.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A 56-year-old man from Ernest was suspected of driving under the influence at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday after a caller told state police that he was driving erratically on Hampton Avenue near Clark Avenue.
Charges have not yet been filed.