POLICE LOG slide
Buy this Image

WHITE TOWNSHIP

Threats

State police said a Clymer man, 38, threatened a 40-year-old Marion Road man in a telephone call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers withheld both men’s names. Online court records show no charges have been filed.

Theft

State police charged Allison Mankie, of Apollo, with a second-degree felony count of retail theft in a complaint filed July 2 in Homer City District Court.

Troopers said Mankie, 47, stole $485.17 worth of goods at 11:02 a.m. June 25 from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza.

District Judge Susanne Steffee scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 11.

o o o

A 33-year-old Home man was accused of stealing a can of bug spray from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. June 22 and returning it for a refund of $8.36, state police reported.

The suspect’s name was not released.

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP

Threats

Patrick Carnahan, of Marion Center, threatened a Shelocta man, 42, at 2:40 p.m. Sunday during when state police called a domestic-related incident on Curry Run Road.

Troopers charged Carnahan, 40, with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and harassment in a complaint filed before on-call District Judge Christopher Welch. A hearing has been set for Aug. 3.

CENTER TOWNSHIP

Harassment

A 22-year-old Homer City woman accused a Homer City man, 24, of pushing her several times at his home along Route 56 at 8:26 p.m. Saturday, state police reported.

Police withheld both individuals’ names.

HOMER CITY

Vandalism

Someone broke the rear driver’s side window of a vehicle owned by a Homer City woman between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday on Locust Street, state police reported.

BURRELL TOWNSHIP

Drug offense

State troopers found a Blairsville man in possession of suspected illegal drugs and paraphernalia at 9:50 p.m. July 12 at 449 Marshall Heights Road, according to a report.

Charges have not yet been filed.

GREEN TOWNSHIP

Harassment

A Hillsdale man, 31, and a Marion Center woman, 28, told state police that a Northern Cambria man repeatedly contacted them on Smith Street on Wednesday after being told not to communicate with them.

All involved are family members, according to a report.

CANOE TOWNSHIP

Vandalism

A Butler man, 58, destroyed property at 760 Smyerstown Road at 8:40 a.m. July 5, according to state police at Punxsutawney.

No charges have yet been filed.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY

DUI

A 56-year-old man from Ernest was suspected of driving under the influence at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday after a caller told state police that he was driving erratically on Hampton Avenue near Clark Avenue.

Charges have not yet been filed.

Tags