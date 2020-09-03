WHITE TOWNSHIP
Suspicious bag
State police at Troop A, Indiana said a suspicious bag was found along the side of Route 286 near the Burger King on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The bag was searched at the Indiana barracks in White Township and the following items were found inside: a maroon American Eagle hoodie, a white pillow, an unopened can of Arizona-brand tea, miscellaneous hygiene products and a black gym bag with gray straps.
The owner can claim the bag at the state police station. Call (724) 357-1960 for more details.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Window broken
State police at Indiana said a $438 window was found broken on Aug. 27 at about 4:50 p.m. at a home along a private road. Troopers said the owner, James Carmella, reported needing approximately $600 to replace it.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police at Indiana said a 21-year-old Black Lick man was taken into custody on multiple warrants at approximately 10:36 a.m. on Aug. 21 after a traffic stop along Park Lane and Laney Street turned up drugs and paraphernalia found in his vehicle. Because of the active warrants the suspect, who was not identified, was taken to the Indiana County Jail.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI-drugs
State police at Troop C, Punxsutawney said a 45-year-old Glen Campbell man, who was not identified, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and for drug possession, after he was found in a parked white Ford F350 truck along Cloe Lake Road on Wednesday at 1:48 a.m.