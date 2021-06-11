DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Warrant
State police in the Kiski Valley are looking for a Duquesne, Allegheny County, man, who may have been involved with a drive-by shooting last month in the city of McKeesport.
On Tuesday, Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik issued an arrest warrant for Nicholas Lomax, 28, on 50 counts including a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and multiple summary traffic charges.
On May 19 at 8:10 p.m., an all-points bulletin was sent out from McKeesport for a vehicle described as a white Audi A3, which had fled into the Monroeville area and was headed east on Route 22.
Troopers said the vehicle was observed by troopers traveling at a high rate of speed at the Simpson Voting House, a historic landmark in Derry Township.
State police said a pursuit followed into Indiana County with speeds in excess of 135 mph, but was terminated before entering Blairsville Borough for safety precautions.
A subsequent investigation identified Lomax as the alleged driver. That led to the charges filed earlier this week.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Domestic incident
State police at Punxsutawney said a 56-year-old Hillsdale man faces charges of assault leading to bodily injury after a domestic incident Tuesday at 1:40 p.m. at a residence along Fire Tower Road.
The victim in that incident was identified as a 42-year-old Punxsutawney area woman. No docket was available Thursday evening.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
State police at Indiana said an unknown individual attempted to use a 65-year-old Homer City area woman’s Social Security number to file a claim for unemployment.
The incident occurred shortly before noon on June 4.
Troopers said the unemployment office contacted the victim and informed her of this situation. The victim then contacted the state police.
CLYMER
Lawn furniture stolen
A Clymer woman told state police that a high-density plastic set of table and bench-style chairs was stolen between June 4 and 5 from the Antique & Gift Emporium, 245 Franklin St.
The theft was reported on June 5 at 1:27 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724)357-1960.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI, speeding suspected
State police said Frank Plummer, 34, of Windber, Somerset County, was stopped on June 4 at 11:45 a.m. on Route 22 East and Clark Road, after traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Troopers said Plummer was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
They said charges before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell are pending blood test results.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
State police said a 36-year-old Pittsburgh man was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on May 25 at 4:57 p.m. on Route 22 West and Club Lane.
State police also said a 25-year-old Pittsburgh woman was found to be in possession of a controlled substance as she was riding as a passenger in a vehicle stopped on May 25 at 3:40 p.m. along Corporate Campus and Short drives. Troopers said both investigations remains open. No docket has been filed in connection with either incident.
INDIANA COUNTY
Alcohol-related incidents
State police are investigating several recent incidents involving alcohol.
• Troopers said a 42-year-old Clymer area man was cited on May 29 at 9:50 p.m. for being under the influence of alcohol as he drove a GMC Pickup Truck along Greenwich and Aspen roads in Green Township. Troopers said charges were filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch but no docket is available on the state’s judicial website.
• Troopers said a 27-year-old Commodore man was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped on June 1 at 6:01 p.m. along Valley Road in Green Township. State police said that investigation is ongoing.
• Troopers said a 36-year-old Indiana man was cited for public drunkenness on June 4 at 10:45 a.m. along Locust Street in Center Township. State police said that investigation also is ongoing.