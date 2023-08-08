INDIANA
Terroristic threats
A man already facing harassment charges in an earlier incident in Burrell Township has been jailed in lieu of $30,000 bond on charges of terroristic threats, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of instruments of crime after an incident Wednesday at 2 p.m. along the 400 block of Water Street.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Charles Edward Livingston Jr., who has addresses listed in Coral and Indiana and who turns 46 this week, confronted a person known to him over a past issue. Police said Livingston was said to have displayed a knife and attempted to assault the other person.
Police said the other person avoided being contacted by the knife, but was struck during the assault. Officers said both the suspect and the victim fled the scene after the encounter, after which the victim contacted police.
In a news release, IBPD said its officers, with the assistance of state police from Troop A, Indiana, were able to locate Livingston in a White Township apartment and took him into custody.
Livingston already had a plea pending before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. from a June 19 incident in Burrell Township. On Wednesday, Livingston was arraigned before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who placed him in Indiana County Jail and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Criminal mischief
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Michelle Lynn Donahue, 54, of Indiana, on criminal mischief charges filed by Indiana Borough Police Department after an incident reported on July 12 at 8:30 p.m.
Officers said their investigation found that Donahue had damaged an entry door to a residence along the 1500 block of Philadelphia Street during a verbal altercation.
Disorderly conduct
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a preliminary hearing for James Ressler, 25, of Indiana, who was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by Indiana Borough Police Department after an incident on July 23 at 2:14 a.m. along the 500 block of Philadelphia Street.
Police said a man told IBPD he had been attacked by another man outside of a bar. Officers said Ressler was identified after an investigation.
Public drunkenness
On Friday at 7:14 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department said, officers observed an unresponsive male outside the Sheetz along Fourth and Philadelphia streets.
Police said Brian Jones, 20, of Kent, was found to be manifestly under the influence of narcotics to the point he was a danger to himself or others.
Jones was taken into custody, cited for public intoxication, transported to Indiana Regional Medical center and later lodged on a temporary detainer in Indiana County Jail.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Jones in the matter.
SHELOCTA
Probation revoked
A year after he was sentenced to two years’ probation for a second-degree felony county of criminal trespass, a Shelocta man has seen that revoked.
Instead, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Jacob T. Beemer, 36, to six to 12 months in Indiana County Jail, a term that was paroled forthwith, to be followed by two years on probation.
Bianco also assessed Deemer a new set of fines and costs.
