WHITE TOWNSHIP
Guards assaulted
State police at Indiana, said Wednesday that two guards, a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from Indiana, were assaulted by an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove on Feb. 6 at 3:18 p.m.
No other information was released and no docket was found for the matter on the state courts website.
Trooper assaulted
State police said a suspect was charged with assaulting a state trooper who was trying to take him into custody. According to a news release issued Wednesday, the incident happened on Nov. 4 at 5:11 p.m. along Regency Square.
No docket for the case could be found on the state courts website.
Window smashed
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a 34-year-old Indiana area man faces criminal mischief charges after the rear window of a 2018 Nissan Altima was smashed as it was parked along North Fourth Avenue. A 37-year-old Indiana-area woman reported the incident at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect’s name was not released.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Assault reported
According to a release issued Wednesday, a 55-year-old Cranberry Township, Butler County, man told state police that he was sexually assaulted while on a camping trip in September 1979.
Troopers said the matter remains under investigation.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Narcan stolen
A 75-year-old Cherry Tree-area man told state police that a dose of Narcan was stolen from a residence along Route 580.
The incident reportedly happened between Feb. 9 and Monday and remains under investigation.
INDIANA
Marijuana possession
Indiana Borough Police Department said a 21-year-old Indiana woman was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana while she was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by officers on Feb. 5 at 8:51 p.m. in the 600 block of Locust Street.
Police said charges were filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Public drunkenness
State police said a 46-year-old Brackenridge, Allegheny County, man was cited on Feb. 6 at 4:51 a.m. for walking around Brady Estates while being visibly intoxicated.
The man was taken into custody after being treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center for injuries suffered when he fell off a wall while walking in deep snow with nothing but sandals on his feet.
No docket was available for the suspect on the state judicial website.
SHELOCTA
DUI crash
State police said a 33-year-old Indiana man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash Sunday at 12:48 a.m. on Route 422 at the juncture with Route 156. Troopers said the man was traveling east in a blue Dodge Dakota when it struck a traffic sign, leaving minor damage.
After a traffic stop, state police said the driver, who was not identified, admitted hitting the sign.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police said a 35-year-old Indiana woman was issued a non-traffic citation for shoplifting after a $20 bottle of Bush Master Beard Oil was taken from Fantastic Sams along Resort Plaza Drive.
Troopers said video evidence led to the charges. The woman’s name was not released.
ELDERTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI
State police at Kittanning said a 60-year-old Shelocta man faces charges before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin McCausland after he was found to be impaired by alcohol during a traffic stop on Feb. 11 at 9:28 p.m. on Route 422. The name of the suspect was not released.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Drug possession
State police at Kittanning said a 29-year-old Akron, Ohio, man faces charges before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin McCausland after he was found to be in possession of and impaired by drugs as he was driving east on Route 422 through Elderton. The traffic stop took place on Feb. 12 at 10:27 p.m.
The name of the suspect was not released.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI crash
State police at Punxsutawney said a 61-year-old Punxsutawney man faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after a crash shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on Altman Avenue near Snyder Hill Road.
The name of the suspect was not released.