Burrell Township
Drug offense
A 25-year-old Derry woman was discovered holding drugs and related items during a traffic stop on Route 119 at Seymore Street at 1:57 p.m. Dec. 28, according to a news release issued today by state police at Indiana.
According to the report, the woman was wanted on “multiple arrest warrants.” Troopers didn’t release the suspect’s name or report the disposition of the warrants.
No charges have been filed in connection with the narcotics offense, police said.
Bell Township, Westmoreland County
Drug violation
A Scottdale, Westmoreland County, man abandoned a car and left some pot and paraphernalia behind in the vehicle at 9:31 p.m. Jan. 5 when he wrecked it on Route 380 at Lantz Road, state police reported.
Charges have not yet been filed.
The Saltsburg fire department was sent to assist troopers after a 2020 Hyundai Elantra ran through a guardrail, plunged over an embankment and caught fire, according to the report.
Cherryhill Township
Burglary
State police reported that an intruder stole more than $4,000 worth of construction tools between Dec. 15 and Jan. 5 from a utility trailer owned by Global Oilfield Services at 1800 Spaulding Road.