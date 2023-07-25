INDIANA
Probation revoked
Following a June sentencing for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, Matthew C. Lewis, 41, of Clymer, who already was in Indiana County Jail, had his probation revoked in a 2021 case involving unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark sentenced Lewis to 3 to 23 months in Indiana County Jail, which will concur with a previous sentence of up to five years.
He also assessed Lewis additional court costs and another fine.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Deceived out of $1,000
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, said an 82-year-old Latrobe area man was deceived into thinking he was buying a 2016 Spartan 14-by-7 enclosed trailer for $1,000 with free shipping from Montana, from a fake eBay advertisement on Craigslist.
Troopers said the man who lived along Latrobe Derry Road provided eBay gift cards to satisfy the payment, but refused to pay more when the unknown individual said more money was needed to insure the trailer for shipping.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.
Simple assault
A plea court hearing is scheduled Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher A. Feliciani for a Blairsville man charged with simple assault and public drunkenness after an incident on June 3 along Isabella Street.
According to a release issued Monday by state police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, Michael Sulkosky, 48, of Blairsville, was charged after a physical altercation with a 65-year-old Blairsville man.
Troopers said the participants were taken to nearby hospitals.
On June 21, Sulkosky waived a preliminary hearing before Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
CLYMER
Domestic assault
Clymer Borough Police Department reported that, on Friday at approximately 5 p.m., its officers began investigating a domestic assault reported earlier that afternoon at a residence along the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
Officers said Gregory Buggy Jr., 40, of Clymer, was taken into custody at approximately 7 p.m. by Clymer police with assistance from state police.
He was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on simple assault charges.
Disorderly conduct
Clymer Borough Police said a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for suspended registration on Saturday at 10:35 p.m. was found to be in possession of a THC pen.
Officers said Brandon Darr, 23, of Lucernemines, was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting a plea from Darr in the matter.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Crash injures cyclist
Citations were filed over this past weekend in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on July 15 at 4:13 p.m. that sent a motorcyclist to Indiana Regional Medical Center with what state police at Troop A, Indiana, suspected to be a serious injury.
Ryan J. Stossel, 19, of Indiana, was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance after a chain-reaction crash that began with a sport-utility vehicle striking one motorcycle, which in turn struck Stossel’s motorcycle.
The SUV driver, identified in the police report as Angel M. Juarez, also known as Gerardo Juarezperez, 37, with addresses in Schuylerville, N.Y., and Homer City, was cited through the office of Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch with violating a stop sign and seat belt regulations, as well as failure to have insurance.
Court records also mention a Marvin D. Perez, who has the same birth date as Juarezperez, from Homer City, who was cited before Welch with permitting violation of the insurance requirement.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is awaiting pleas in the case.
State police said the SUV was westbound on Musser Road approaching U.S. Route 119 North, and failed to observe a stop sign at that juncture and struck a motorcycle operated by Erik, B. McCunn, 22, of Indiana, who was ejected upon impact, but had only what state police suspected to be a minor injury and refused transport to IRMC.
McCunn’s motorcycle then struck Stossel’s motorcycle.
There were two passengers in the SUV, Miriam R. Vasquez Jacobo, 40, of Blairsville, who refused transport to the hospital, and a 1-year-old boy who was not reported to be injured.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Bullet fired at residence
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a bullet of unknown origin was fired between 5:15 and 8:10 p.m. on July 12 at a residence along Two Lick Drive.
A 34-year-old Indiana area woman reported the incident, for which no investigative leads have been found.
DUI-multiple counts
Charges were filed by state police at Troop A, Indiana, Monday with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee against Travis William Maines, 24, of Shelocta, on multiple counts of driving under the influence and a count of possession of drug paraphernalia, after a traffic stop on June 9 along Ben Franklin Road.
Steffee scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 29 at 10 a.m..
