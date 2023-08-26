DAYTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI alleged in crash
DAYTON, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DUI alleged in crash
On Aug. 11 at approximately 2:32 a.m., state police at Troop D, Kittanning, said, a car driven by Jessie J. Smiley, 19, of Ripley, N.Y., failed to negotiate a right curve on state Route 1018 (West Main Street), went over an embankment, recrossed the roadway and struck a tree in a field on the left side of the roadway, causing disabling front-end damage.
Troopers said Smiley appeared to suffer a minor injury but refused transport. A 15-year-old female passenger from Corry, Erie County, was not injured.
Smiley was arraigned later that morning before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland and placed in the Armstrong County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bond, which was posted a week later.
Smiley faces a preliminary hearing before McCausland on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m., on a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and summary counts of driving at an unsafe speed and disregarding the traffic lane.
