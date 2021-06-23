WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
State police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a man who is suspected in the thefts of merchandise earlier this month at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza.
Troopers reported that the man under-rang goods at 4:12 p.m. June 6 and at 9:38 p.m. June 7 and left the store with $88.12 of unpaid merchandise.
Police said the man had distinctive tattoos visible in still images taken from security video.
INDIANA
Assault alleged
Indiana Borough Police Department said a criminal complaint has been filed before Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court against a 22-year-old Mount Bethel, Northampton County, man.
Police said the charges stem from an incident on May 1 along the 200 block of South Seventh Street, where the suspect reportedly struck another individual in the head and pulled the victim's hair during a party.
Borough Police said a 30-year-old Wilmington, Del., man was identified as having created a disturbance shortly before 2 a.m. on June 19 at Sheetz along Philadelphia Street, and was charged with disorderly conduct.
Officers reported that the man tried to fight with Sheetz security and continued creating a disturbance after being provided with reasonable warnings. Police said a criminal complaint was to be filed before Haberl.
Public drunkenness
Indiana police said a 21-year-old Indiana man was cited with public drunkenness after being found sleeping in the entrance of a closed business on June 19 at about 2:15 a.m.
Police said the suspect was found to be "manifestly under the influence of alcohol." He was taken into custody then later released to a sober person, police said.
Controlled substance
Borough police said a 26-year-old Indiana man was cited early Sunday after being heard yelling outside a building along the 1100 block of Water Street.
Police said the man was found highly intoxicated on a controlled substance, and was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center via Citizens' Ambulance for medical treatment.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Kidnapping report debunked
State police determined that no stranger-abduction took place late last week, when the parents of a 1-year-old girl claimed that their daughter had been taken away in a blue car and left off one-and-a-half miles away from their home near Smicksburg.
Troopers at Punxsutawney said Tuesday that the child apparently wandered away from her residence along Coolspring Road on Thursday afternoon. The girl was discovered unharmed.
The toddler's father claimed that a blue vehicle drove past their residence several times and that he heard his daughter screaming the final time the car went by. He said his family fruitlessly searched 45 minutes for the girl and called the police.
Troopers located the child, returned her to the family's residence and conducted more interviews and investigation before determining that the child wandered away unobserved.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Citation
State police said Tuesday that a road-rage incident near the crossroads in Strongstown led to charges against a Northern Cambria, Cambria County, man and an East Freedom, Blair County, woman.
Troopers probed a confrontation reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday on Route 422 at Route 403, and said each motorist would be cited with a summary count of disorderly conduct.
Online court records did not reflect the charges Tuesday.
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Contempt
State police said Joshua Jack, 35, of Ford City, contacted a Blairsville woman, 33, at 3:26 p.m. May 21 at Staleys Courts Road in violation of a protection-from-abuse order held by the woman.
Troopers charged Jack with indirect criminal contempt in a complaint filed Monday at Armstrong County Common Pleas Court.
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Drug offense
A 44-year-old Saltsburg man had drugs and related items in his vehicle when state troopers halted him for a traffic violation on Route 56 at McKinstry Hill Road, according to a report.
Kittanning-based troopers suspected him of being high on drugs and reported that charges would be based on the result of further investigation.
WEST CARROLL TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Vandalism
A squabble between brothers led to one being charged with a summary count of criminal mischief, state police reported.
Troopers at Ebensburg said Neal Huber, 51, of Coalport, traveled to the residence of his brother, Jason Huber, at 1024 Deveaux Street, near Carrolltown, at 9:45 a.m. June 14, and clubbed the windshields of two vehicles with a shovel.
Neal Huber was cited Thursday in papers filed at Hastings District Court.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, CLARION COUNTY
Harassment
A 13-year-old boy from Punxsutawney harassed Beverly Schmader, of Clarion, at May 29 at 3917 Piney Dam Road, state troopers at Clarion reported Tuesday. The youth was cited with a summary offense, police said.