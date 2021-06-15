INDIANA
Burglary, assault
Indiana Borough police said Donald Williamson Jr., of Indiana, broke into a house along North 11th Street between Water and Oak streets at 7:53 p.m. Sunday and assaulted someone in the house.
Officers took Williamson, 36, before Judge Susanne Steffee of Homer City District Court for preliminary arraignment on counts of burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and resisting arrest. Steffee released him without requiring bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 22.
Assault
Jordan Blake, of Philadelphia, assaulted a pregnant woman at 4:31 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and was lodged at Indiana County Jail to await court action, borough police reported.
Blake, 23, was charged with simple assault and harassment in a nighttime arraignment before Steffee, then was freed on unsecured bond to await a hearing set for June 22.
Man cited
Borough police reported that Nestor Nshimiyimana, 34, of Indiana, was held at the county jail following his arrest at 10:43 p.m. Saturday in the wake of a disturbance on South Fifth Street between Philadelphia and Church streets.
Officers found Nshimiyimana intoxicated and said he would be cited with public drunkenness.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A 33-year-old Punxsutawney woman was suspected of being impaired by drugs when state police conducted a traffic stop at 11:56 p.m. Sunday on Elk Run Avenue, according to a report.
Troopers reported that she failed a series of field sobriety tests and that she would be charged after further investigation.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug violation
A Reynoldsville woman attracted attention when her disabled vehicle blocked the bays of the Perry Township fire station along Valier Drive at 11:30 p.m. Friday.
She further caught state troopers’ attention when she showed signs of being high and struggled with police after they found unspecified drugs in her possession, according to a report.
Police said she “was deposited in the Jefferson County Jail as a result of this incident” but withheld her name.
Online court records show that no charges have been filed.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
A Punxsutawney woman asked state police to investigate the theft of a bronze or brass memorial flower vase from a grave site in Lakelawn Memorial Park between April 18 and May 25.