INDIANA
Vehicle burglarized
A resident along the 1200 block of Washington Street told Indiana Borough Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle and stole his wallet and money.
Police are continuing their investigation into the matter, which happened between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Cash taken
A woman told state police at Kittanning that her teenage grandson entered her unlocked vehicle and took cash from inside.
The matter was discovered along Cherry Run Road shortly after 10 a.m. March 10.
State police said the investigation is continuing.