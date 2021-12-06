WHITE TOWNSHIP
Property damage
On Dec. 3 at 8:45 a.m., a White Township resident reported to state police someone damaged their yard, their neighbor’s yard and traffic signs at 4005 Warren Road.
Upon investigation, police discovered that an unknown vehicle traveling west on Warren Road near the intersection of Fenton road traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a traffic sign and reflection markers, continuing through the property of the two residents and damaging the lawns.
No signs of vehicle damage or parts were found at the scene and a thorough canvass of the area provided no evidence. Police said multiple body shops were also contacted with negative results.
Trespassing
State police reported between the hours of 1:30 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 3, a suspect trespassed on the property of a 67-year-old female on Timber Springs Drive. The suspect trespassed while in a motor vehicle. Prosecution was declined by the victim.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Theft
State police are investigating the theft of a Big Game 18-foot ladder stand stolen Nov. 30 at 10:14 a.m. The stand was stolen from the victim’s property on Pearce Hollow Road and is valued at $159. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Indiana at (724) 357-1960.
Identity theft
State police reported that a female, of Marion Center, was the victim of an unemployment scam on Oct. 6 at 12:10 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
On Dec. 2 at 7:45 a.m., state police reported to a location along Route 553 to investigate drugs that had been found. Police are currently investigating the issue.