INDIANA
Window damaged
Borough police said a business window was cracked by a hard object sometime between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (724) 349-2121.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Decorations stolen
State police at Indiana said a 32-year-old Clymer woman faces charges after stealing $235.34 worth of Christmas decorations from Walmart along Oakland Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The name of the suspect was not released. Troopers said charges were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Chainsaws stolen
State police at Indiana are investigating the theft of six chainsaws shipped by a Blairsville-area business to Baltimore before a fraud was discovered. Troopers said an order for $8,000 worth of chainsaws was placed with Debnar’s Pools, Spas & Lawn along Route 22 from what was thought to be a regular customer.
The incident was reported to state police on Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.