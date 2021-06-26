WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
Deion Robinson, 24, of Indiana, was charged June 17 by state police at Indiana with simple assault and harassment stemming from an altercation involving an Indiana woman, 26, on North Fourth Avenue at 7 p.m. June 16.
No other details were provided.
Robinson was released on unsecured bond and told to appear Aug. 3 for a preliminary hearing.
Theft
Someone convinced a Saddlebrook Drive woman, 88, to mail $7,000 in what state police called the “Norton Anti Virus Customer Service Scam” at 3 p.m. June 11, according to a reported released Friday.
Disturbance
A Pittsburgh woman spent 11 days in Indiana County Jail on a resisting arrest charge, state police reported Friday.
Barbara Skinner, 57, “refused to leave the premises” at an undisclosed location along Pratt Drive on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus at noon June 14, state police reported.
Troopers charged Skinner with resisting arrest, defiant trespass, possession of drugs, disorderly conduct and harassment in a criminal complaint filed in Homer City District Court.
District Judge Susanne Steffee set bond at $10,000 and ordered a preliminary hearing for Aug. 3.
Pot possession
Two men were sent to Indiana County Jail after state troopers discovered weed in their Honda Odyssey minivan during a traffic stop at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Indian Springs Road at Home Farm Road.
Police charged each, Jordan Clayborn, 26, of Shawnee, Kan., and Austin Hensley, 23, of Spring Town, Texas, with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steffee set bond at $10,000 for each and scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 6.
o o o
A Pittsburgh woman, 19, was caught with pot and related items at 2:03 a.m. June 6 in the parking lot at Days Inn along Plaza Drive, state police said Friday.
Charges have not yet been filed.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Disturbance
State police said a Blairsville man, 32, would face charges connected with a domestic dispute at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday on Route 22.
Troopers said the man was sent to Indiana County Jail but withheld his name.
Police didn’t release the name of a Blairsville woman, 34, who raised the allegations.