INDIANA
Man cited
An Indiana man shoved a woman during a dispute outside a house along the 1300 block of Water Street at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Indiana Borough police reported.
Police said the man would cited with harassment.
Vandalism
Somebody damaged a vehicle between 7:50 and 11:10 a.m. Monday while it was parked on South Ninth Street between Philadelphia and Church streets, borough police reported.
Investigators suspect that the damage was intentionally done. Police withheld the name of the owner who reported the incident.
SOUTH GREENSBURG, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Fireworks
State police answered complaints that people at 1430 Oak St. set off fireworks “close to residences in an unsafe manner” about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and advised the residents there to stop launching the pyrotechnics, according to a report.
George Cole, 53, became belligerent with an investigator and remained uncooperative during the encounter, police said.
“Cole advised me that he was my boss because of his title as a councilman of the Borough of South Greensburg,” according to the report.
Police said Cole was cited with a summary count of disorderly conduct.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment
A Punxsutawney woman, 52, shoved a 15-year-old Rossiter girl during an altercation at 9 p.m. June 3 at 182 Hilldene Lane, state police reported today.
Troopers withheld the woman’s name and said she was cited with a summary count of harassment.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Men charged
State police said Austin Painter, 25, and Travis Painter, 23, both of Carrolltown, argued and fought with each other at 11:15 p.m. July 7 at 105 Stein Road near Nicktown.
Troopers from Ebensburg cited each with harassment.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Trespassing
Residents along Carnahan Road told state police that a man came to their house about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, took a dip in their Jacuzzi, toweled off and departed without their permission and in violation of posted “no trespassing” signs.
Troopers at Kiski Valley said a suspect is under investigation and charges are expected to be filed.